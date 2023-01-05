Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.