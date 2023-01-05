Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

