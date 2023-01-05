Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,839 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.74. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

