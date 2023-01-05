Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,217 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $306.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

