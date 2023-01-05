Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.46. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $591.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

