Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $167.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.