Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

MSCI opened at $474.12 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $591.83. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

