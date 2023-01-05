Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,780 shares of company stock worth $48,088,682. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

