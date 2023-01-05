WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

