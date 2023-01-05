Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

