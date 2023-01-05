Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $32,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

