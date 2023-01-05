Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

