Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

