Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 254.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 462,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

XEL opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

