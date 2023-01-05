Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

