1,482,172 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,482,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

