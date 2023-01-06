23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 269,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,613 shares.The stock last traded at 2.15 and had previously closed at 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

23andMe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at 23andMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 70.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 50.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth $19,267,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

