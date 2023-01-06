2,653 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

