279,000 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,746,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,202,000 after buying an additional 90,554 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

