3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
