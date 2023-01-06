4,524 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,998,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 259,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

