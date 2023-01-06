4,877 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 65.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $81.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

