8,626 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,492,000 after acquiring an additional 73,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

OC opened at $88.36 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

