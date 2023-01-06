Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 164,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $86,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $825,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

ABT opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.