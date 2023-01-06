Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) vs. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Head to Head Comparison

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.53 million ($0.59) -1.92 Abbott Laboratories $43.08 billion 4.48 $7.07 billion $4.43 25.01

Volatility and Risk

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Galectin Therapeutics. Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Galectin Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 1 3 10 0 2.64

Galectin Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 873.45%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $123.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -120.22% Abbott Laboratories 17.52% 27.79% 13.53%

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Galectin Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing belapectin for the treatment of psoriasis, and lung and kidney fibrosis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.