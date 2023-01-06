Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 527,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 433,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACTG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 89.63%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

