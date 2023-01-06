Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,123 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,137,000 after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 96.1% in the third quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $305.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.83 and its 200-day moving average is $300.61. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

