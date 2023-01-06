Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 4,059 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Dropbox worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,024 shares of company stock worth $14,786,538. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.