Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 526 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of TFI International worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in TFI International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

TFII stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

