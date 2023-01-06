Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

