Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

