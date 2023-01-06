Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.