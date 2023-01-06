Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.13 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.