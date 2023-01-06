Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $163.19. The company has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NIKE

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.