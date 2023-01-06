Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

