Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.34 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

