Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $137.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.