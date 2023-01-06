Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

