Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

