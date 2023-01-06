Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,348,000 after purchasing an additional 392,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

NYSE COF opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

