Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 26,328 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in onsemi by 4.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

