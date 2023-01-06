Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.68.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

