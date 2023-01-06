Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.