Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,444 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

