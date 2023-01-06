Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,845 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ARW opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

