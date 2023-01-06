Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,344 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

