Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 963 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

