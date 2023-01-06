Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

