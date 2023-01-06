Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.88.

Gartner stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day moving average is $298.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

