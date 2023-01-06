Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.